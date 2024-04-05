Brokerages Views: Citi On Bata, Page Industries And More

Top brokerages have taken interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors on Thursday.

Citi Research maintained a 'sell' call for multiple companies including Bata India Ltd., Page Industries Ltd. and Dabuir India Ltd.

The benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day losing streak to close at a record high on Thursday amid gains in global markets after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell restored hopes of rate cuts this year.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80 points or 0.36% higher at 22,514.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 350.81 points or 0.47% higher at 74,227.63.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Friday morning.