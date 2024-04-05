Brokerages Views: Citi On Bata, Page Industries And More
Here are all the top calls you need to know this Friday morning.
Top brokerages have taken interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors on Thursday.
Citi Research maintained a 'sell' call for multiple companies including Bata India Ltd., Page Industries Ltd. and Dabuir India Ltd.
The benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day losing streak to close at a record high on Thursday amid gains in global markets after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell restored hopes of rate cuts this year.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80 points or 0.36% higher at 22,514.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 350.81 points or 0.47% higher at 74,227.63.
Citi On Bata
The brokerage reiterates 'sell' with a target price of Rs 1,000 per share.
It expects that the Q4 FY24 earnings may disappoint consumer discretionary and retail companies.
It expects Bata India to report 2% year-on-year revenue growth.
Expects Ebitda margin of 23.5%.
FY25/FY26 EPS estimates are below their estimates.
Citi On Page Industries
The brokerage reiterate 'sell' with a target price of Rs 31,300 per share.
Demand trend continues to remain muted and competitive intensity remaining elevated.
FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates are below consensus estimates.
For Q4FY24, Citi expects 6% revenue growth and 20% Ebitda margin.
Citi On Dabur
Reiterates 'sell' rating and revised their target price to Rs 500 per share from Rs 520 apiece earlier.
It expects Q4 FY24 trading update points to a weaker-than-expected performance.
Profitability is also below expectations they estimate Ebitda grew over 8% year-on-year.
Believes Q4 profitability was impacted by an inferior category mix.
Estimate Q4 salience of food and beverage segment in the domestic business has increased to 22-23%.
Forecasts over 6% consolidated revenue growth year-on-year to Rs 2,830 crore.
Expects gross margin to expand over 120 basis points year-on-year.
Forecasts Ebitda to grow over 8% year-on-year to Rs 440 crore.
Citi On Bajaj Finance
Citi retains 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 8,975, against the Thursday close of Rs 7,282.20.
Consolidated AUM sustained robust traction.
Bank borrowing would have become expensive, NIMs to have possibly declined.
Remedial measures on RBI action to be tracked.
Deposit accretion slower than Q1, Q2, Q3 FY24.