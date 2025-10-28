Brokerages Split On Sona BLW: Jefferies Hikes Target Price On New Growth Avenues, While Citi Trims

Jefferies has demonstrated a more bullish stance by hiking its target price to Rs 585 from Rs 515, citing the company's "regained momentum and new growth avenues" as the primary drivers.

In contrast, Citi has opted for a cautious approach by marginally cutting its price target from Rs 630 to Rs 610, though it remains positive on the stock.

Citi's analysis is focused on the company's strong fundamentals, specifically highlighting its "impressive margin trajectory and diversification amidst global uncertainties."

The dual 'Buy' ratings show that the analysts are confident in the forging major, even as they have diversified takes on the immediate ceiling for its valuation. And this is based on the varying emphasis on future growth compared to the current operational performance.