Brokerages Radar: Axis Bank, HDFC Life And L&T In Focus — Check Price Target

Axis Bank and L&T are the two major counters under brokerages' lens on Thursday, one on the back of second quarter earnings while the other has been marked as a 'quiet outperformer'.

While analysts have maintained a neutral stance on Axis Bank with an unchanged target price, L&T's target price was hiked by Jefferies as the stock has outperformed Nifty over a period one to five year.

In addition to Axis Bank, some of the other BFSI counters are also in focus on the back of recent brokerage updates.