ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Zee On Analysts' Radar At End Of Sony Saga, Motilal Oswal On Blue Dart And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Wednesday.
Brokerages largely recommend selling Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. stock, even after settlement of its merger-related dispute with Sony, amid concerns over tough business environment and cost saving measures. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is upbeat on Blue Dart Express Ltd. saying infrastructure and network expansion will drive growth in surface express.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sec...
ADVERTISEMENT