NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Zee On Analysts' Radar At End Of Sony Saga, Motilal Oswal On Blue Dart And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Zee On Analysts' Radar At End Of Sony Saga, Motilal Oswal On Blue Dart And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Wednesday.

28 Aug 2024, 10:09 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational purposes (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Representational purposes (Source: Unsplash)
Brokerages largely recommend selling Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. stock, even after settlement of its merger-related dispute with Sony, amid concerns over tough business environment and cost saving measures. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is upbeat on Blue Dart Express Ltd. saying infrastructure and network expansion will drive growth in surface express.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sec...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT