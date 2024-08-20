ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Nomura On IndusInd, Citi On M&M, UBS On Consumer Durables And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.
UBS and Motilal Oswal share their outlook on Indian consumer durables, pegging the sector to hit $20 billion in fiscal 2030. UBS initiates coverage on KEI Industries Ltd. and Polycab India Ltd. with potential upside of 41% and 27%, respectively. Emkay remains positive on Kalpataru Projects International Ltd., while Citi maintains 'buy' on Bharat Petroleum Corp.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. ...
ADVERTISEMENT