Brokerage Views: Nomura On IndusInd, Citi On M&M, UBS On Consumer Durables And More

UBS and Motilal Oswal share their outlook on Indian consumer durables, pegging the sector to hit $20 billion in fiscal 2030. UBS initiates coverage on KEI Industries Ltd. and Polycab India Ltd. with potential upside of 41% and 27%, respectively. Emkay remains positive on Kalpataru Projects International Ltd., while Citi maintains 'buy' on Bharat Petroleum Corp.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. ...