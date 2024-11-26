Brokerage Views: UBS Initiates 'Buy' On Swiggy, JPMorgan On HAL, Mazagon Dock, BEL And More

NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: UBS Initiates 'Buy' On Swiggy, JPMorgan On HAL, Mazagon Dock, BEL And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.

26 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JPMorgan initiates coverage on Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Mazagon Dock. (Representative image. Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
UBS has initiated coverage on Swiggy Ltd. this Tuesday with a 'buy' rating, citing strong growth potential in the country’s food delivery and quick commerce markets. Meanwhile, JPMorgan initiated coverage on Bharat Electronics Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., highlighting the defence sector's long runway for growth and robust order inflow prospects over the next three years. NDTV Profit ...
