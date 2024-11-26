Brokerage Views: UBS Initiates 'Buy' On Swiggy, JPMorgan On HAL, Mazagon Dock, BEL And More

UBS has initiated coverage on Swiggy Ltd. this Tuesday with a 'buy' rating, citing strong growth potential in the country’s food delivery and quick commerce markets. Meanwhile, JPMorgan initiated coverage on Bharat Electronics Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., highlighting the defence sector's long runway for growth and robust order inflow prospects over the next three years. NDTV Profit ...