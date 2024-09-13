Brokerage Views: Titan, Bharti Airtel Get Target Price Hikes, Nuvama On NMDC And More

Titan Co. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. got target price hikes from brokerages, with Citi Research factoring in better demand trend on the back of custom duty cut for Titan. Jefferies forecast two telecom tariff hikes in the next two years and a better competitive advantage for Bharti Airtel. NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.