ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Goldman Sachs On Ola Electric, Phillip Capital On Bajaj Housing Finance, And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.
Phillip Capital initiated coverage on Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. with a bullish outlook. The newly listed firm had the largest IPO of the year. Goldman Sachs initiated a 'buy' on Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., with a positive outlook on the long-term structural trends in India's electric two-wheeler market.Emkay remained positive on Emami Ltd., while Citi has a bearish view on Coforge Ltd., retaining a 'sell' rating on the stock, as dem...
ADVERTISEMENT