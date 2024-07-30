ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Citi On ACC, HPCL, Nuvama On UltraTech And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Tuesday.
Brokerages have Hindustan Petroleum Corp., ACC Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. among others on their radar following the release of their first-quarter earnings on Monday. HPCL's standalone net profit declined 87.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 356 crore in the quarter ended June, missing estimates. Meanwhile, ACC reported a revenue of Rs 5,155 crore for the quarter under review, beating estimates. Nuvama Research has its views on UltraTech Ltd....
ADVERTISEMENT