Brokerage Views: Citi On ACC, HPCL, Nuvama On UltraTech And More

Brokerages have Hindustan Petroleum Corp., ACC Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. among others on their radar following the release of their first-quarter earnings on Monday. HPCL's standalone net profit declined 87.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 356 crore in the quarter ended June, missing estimates. Meanwhile, ACC reported a revenue of Rs 5,155 crore for the quarter under review, beating estimates. Nuvama Research has its views on UltraTech Ltd....