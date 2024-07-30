NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Citi On ACC, HPCL, Nuvama On UltraTech And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Citi On ACC, HPCL, Nuvama On UltraTech And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Tuesday.

30 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A stock trader monitors financial data and charts from multiple monitors. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
A stock trader monitors financial data and charts from multiple monitors. (Source: Freepik)
Brokerages have Hindustan Petroleum Corp., ACC Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. among others on their radar following the release of their first-quarter earnings on Monday. HPCL's standalone net profit declined 87.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 356 crore in the quarter ended June, missing estimates. Meanwhile, ACC reported a revenue of Rs 5,155 crore for the quarter under review, beating estimates. Nuvama Research has its views on UltraTech Ltd....
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT