Brokerage Views: Nuvama On SBI, Titan, Divi's Laboratories And More

Brokerages have State Bank of India, Titan Co., Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and others on their radar following the release of the earnings for the first quarter of the current financial year.SBI posted a 0.89% rise in net profit to Rs 17,035 crore in the June quarter, while Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose in-line with analysts' estimates.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. ...