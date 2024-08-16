Brokerage Views: Nomura On M&M, HSBC Initiates Rating On Ola Electric And More

Nomura and Morgan Stanley are upbeat on Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. after the launch of a new SUV in its 'Thar' collection. Meanwhile, HSBC is positive on manufacturing goals of the recently listed Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., initiating coverage on the electric two-wheeler maker.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.