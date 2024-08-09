ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Citi On Eicher Motors, Nomura On Gujarat Gas And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.
Nomura has Gujarat Gas Ltd. on its radar after the company announced its first quarter results. Citi is optimistic on Apollo Tyres Ltd.'s reducing net debt and expects Eicher Motors Ltd.'s new product launches to help volumes.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.
