Brokerage Views: Nomura, Citi Downgrade Gas Distributors, Morgan Stanley Upgrades Suzlon, And More

Citi Research and Nomura downgraded city gas distributors by 10–14% after GAIL (India) Ltd. announced that it is reducing domestic gas allocation to the range of 13–20%. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzlon Energy Ltd. to 'overweight'.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.