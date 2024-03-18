Brokerage Views: New EV Policy Brings Auto, Component Makers In Focus

A new electric vehicle policy was notified by the Narendra Modi government last week, with the objective to bring the likes of Tesla to Indian shores. Premium EV makers coming to India will up the ante for incumbents like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, said Citi and Bernstein in their recent note.

More EV players setting shop in India could mean an upside for auto component manufacturers, says Nomura. Meanwhile, Bernstein adds that supply chain partners will benefit if the nation become an export hub.

Meanwhile, Citi sees an 19.25% upside to Shree Cement from current levels with a price target of Rs 30,000. The brokerage upgraded its rating on the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral'.