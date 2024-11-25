ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Motilal Oswal's Top Sector Picks, Citi On RIL And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.
Equity markets are in focus as brokerages analyse the impact of the BJP's electoral victory in Maharashtra and recalibrate their outlook on key sectors. Motilal Oswal highlights banking, financial services, real estate, and manufacturing as preferred investment themes while maintaining optimism on corporate earnings recovery in the second half of the fiscal year. Meanwhile, Jefferies notes that the BJP's political stability...
