Brokerage Views: Motilal Oswal On Power Sector, Emkay On Paytm And More

Paytm has received a rating upgrade from Emkay Global Financial Services, which has also doubled its target price for the stock. The brokerage has initiated coverage on GMR Power as well. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has started coverage on the Indian power sector, assigning ratings to Power Grid Corp., Tata Power Ltd. and NTPC Ltd.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are a...