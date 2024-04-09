Brokerage Views: Morgan Stanley On RIL, Citi On Indian Chemicals And More

Top brokerages, from Citi Research to Morgan Stanley, have taken various stock calls on various stocks and sectors. The benchmark indices kicked off the week by surging to a fresh record closing level on Monday, led by gains in the automobile stocks. The market cap of BSE-listed firms crossed the Rs 400-lakh-crore mark, and the Bank Nifty also recorded the highest closing level of 48,581.7.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 147.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,660.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 494.28 points, or 0.67%, to close at 74,742.5.

NDTV Profit is tracking what brokerages are putting out on specific stocks. Here are all the top calls you need to know about on Tuesday.