Brokerage Views: Morgan Stanley On RIL, Citi On Indian Chemicals And More
Here are all the top calls you need to know about on Tuesday.
Top brokerages, from Citi Research to Morgan Stanley, have taken various stock calls on various stocks and sectors. The benchmark indices kicked off the week by surging to a fresh record closing level on Monday, led by gains in the automobile stocks. The market cap of BSE-listed firms crossed the Rs 400-lakh-crore mark, and the Bank Nifty also recorded the highest closing level of 48,581.7.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 147.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,660.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 494.28 points, or 0.67%, to close at 74,742.5.
NDTV Profit is tracking what brokerages are putting out on specific stocks. Here are all the top calls you need to know about on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley On Reliance Industries
Morgan Stanley retains 'overweight' rating on Reliance Industries Ltd. with target price Rs 3,046 apiece, implying a potential upside of 2.5 % from the previous close.
Multiple areas of multiple re-rating will take centre stage.
Investments slow, global fuel demand picks up, long-term concerns unwind.
Potential for re-rating across verticals — new energy, refining, chemicals and telecom.
Net debt and slower capital-expenditure intensity to be supportive of valuations in the current financial year.
New energy investments should be monetised from end the of 2024.
Telecom seen relative underperformance in revenue growth vs Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Estimates oil-to-chemical Ebitda to reach peak level, chemical Ebitda/tonne to rise 3–4% quarter-on-quarter.
Estimates 11% year-on-year Ebitda growth in telecom vertical, 11.5-million subscriber addition.
Citi Research on Indian Chemicals Sector
Expects most agrochemical producers to report year-on-year revenue decline in the fourth quarter, led by global destocking.
Revenue to improve quarter-on-quarter, in part aided by seasonality.
Expects UPL Ltd.'s March-quarter revenues to be down about 27% year-on-year.
Ebitda margin for UPL expected to improve to 9% vs nil in the third quarter.
Expects SRF Ltd.'s revenues to be down 8% due to lower refrigerant gas pricing.
Management guidance in PI Industries Ltd. for high-teen growth in the new financial year can be a positive trigger.
Nuvama on Transformers and Rectifiers
Nuvama Research retains 'buy' on Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. with a target price of Rs 575 per share.
Reported 3.5 times profit-after-tax growth with 18% sales growth and 640-basis-point margin expansion.
Order backlog at Rs 2,580 crore and order pipeline at Rs 17,000 crore.
Management guides for revenue of over Rs 2,000 crore and margins of 12.5–13%.
Expects 25% compound annual growth rate in new orders during fiscal 2024–27.
Valuations based on 25 times the fiscal 2027 earnings-per-share estimates, discounted to fiscal 2026.