Brokerage Views: Morgan Stanley On GSPL, Citi On Bajaj Finance And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Wednesday.
Citi has maintained its 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance Ltd. as it projects healthy earnings growth and value unlocking after the listing of its housing finance arm. Meanwhile, Investec initiated coverage on aerospace components-maker Azad Engineering Ltd.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Wednesday.
