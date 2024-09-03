ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Kotak On Aadhar Housing, Citi On Tech Mahindra And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.
Kaynes Technology India Ltd. and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. are on the radar of Kotak Institutional Equities. While Emkay Global Financial Services initiated coverage on Ceat Ltd. and Kotak Securities on FIEM Industries Ltd.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.
