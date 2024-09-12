ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Jefferies Upbeat On Chola Finance, Emkay On Oil And Gas And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.
Jefferies is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co., noting strong auto loan franchise and the company building a strong network in non-auto business. While, Emkay Global sees oil marketing companies earning supernormal marketing margins in the next month on the back of a decline in crude oil prices, potentially offsetting loss in subsidised LPG.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. He...
ADVERTISEMENT