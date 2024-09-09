Brokerage Views: Jefferies' Sectoral Picks, Citi On Lupin And More

Jefferies said it is cautious on Indian equities in the near term and has banks and staples as some of its sectoral picks. Citi has maintained its 'sell' call on Lupin Ltd., citing likely delay in the generic launch of an important drug in April 2025, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is upbeat on Persistent Systems Ltd. NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls fro...