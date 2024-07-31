ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Jefferies On SEBI's F&O Proposals, Citi On Q1 Earnings And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Wednesday.
Top brokerages have Dixon Technologies Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., and Tata Consumer on their radar, along with their take on the capital market regulator's recent tweak on futures and options rules.The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed new measures to ensure market stability in the booming derivatives market. It has mandated the upfront collection of option premiums from buyers by trading members and clearing membe...
ADVERTISEMENT