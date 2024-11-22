NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Jefferies On SBI, HSBC On Sobha And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Jefferies On SBI, HSBC On Sobha And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.

22 Nov 2024, 10:28 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jefferies on SBI, HSBC and Investec on Sobha and&nbsp;Goldman Sachs on Info Edge (Representative image. Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Jefferies on SBI, HSBC and Investec on Sobha and Goldman Sachs on Info Edge (Representative image. Photo source: Envato)
Jefferies Institutional Equities remains optimistic about State Bank of India, with the brokerage retaining its rating, citing strong asset quality, a focus on deposit growth, and robust return on capital employed. On Sobha Ltd., both Investec and HSBC have a 'buy' rating with target prices of Rs 2,150 per share, highlighting its aggressive expansion into Mumbai and Noida, improved operating cash flow, and launch readiness of 26...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT