Brokerage Views: Jefferies On Nykaa, Morgan Stanley On Auto Sales And More

NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Jefferies On Nykaa, Morgan Stanley On Auto Sales And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Monday.

04 Nov 2024, 09:09 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jefferies sees strong growth potential in Nykaa's positioning in India's grooming market, while HSBC raises its target for Prestige Estates. (Representative image source: Envato)</p></div>
Jefferies sees strong growth potential in Nykaa's positioning in India's grooming market, while HSBC raises its target for Prestige Estates. (Representative image source: Envato)
Brokerages are weighing in on companies, assessing their quarterly performance this Monday morning. Citi maintains a positive stance on Sun Pharma, despite a delay in the Leqselvi launch, and has revised its targets for HPCL and IOCL due to changing refining margins and marketing assumptions. Jefferies sees strong growth potential in Nykaa's positioning in India's grooming market, while HSBC raises its target for Prestige Estate...
