Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. are in brokerages' focus. Kotak Mahindra Bank's interest margins can be adversely impacted due to the Reserve Bank of India's recent crackdown. Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Axis Bank after the fourth-quarter results.NDTV Profit is tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks. Here are all the top calls from the brokerages that y...