Brokerage Views: Jefferies Downgrades BSE, CLSA On HDFC AMC, And More

NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Jefferies Downgrades BSE, CLSA On HDFC AMC, And More
NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Wednesday.

16 Oct 2024, 09:19 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Brokerages have shared their views on BSE, HDFC AMC, KEI Industries and others. (Source: Envato)</p></div>
Jefferies has downgraded BSE Ltd.'s stock as its sees valuation stretched, which fails to capture risks from higher impact of regulatory changes in derivatives trading on overall market, it said. While, HDFC Asset Management Co. received an upgrade from CLSA on growth expectations. The brokerage prefers AMCs over life insurance firms in the near-term.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are a...
