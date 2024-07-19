ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Infosys Takes The Spotlight, Citi On ONGC And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Friday.
Brokerages like Citi Research, Nuvama Institutional Equities and Jefferies India Pvt. raised the target price of Infosys Ltd. after its quarterly earnings. ICICI Securities Ltd. initiated coverage on Zen Technologies Ltd. NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Friday.
