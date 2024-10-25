ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: IndusInd Bank And Petronet LNG In Focus
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.
Nuvama Institutional Research and Citi Research weigh in on IndusInd’s earnings miss, with mixed views on future growth and asset quality. Meanwhile, both brokerages share differing takes on Petronet LNG, analysing recent performance and upcoming expansion plans.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT