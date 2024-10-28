NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: ICICI Bank, JSW Energy And IndiGo On Analysts Radar
Brokerage Views: ICICI Bank, JSW Energy And IndiGo On Analysts Radar

Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Monday.

28 Oct 2024, 10:20 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Motilal Oswal reiterates its rating on ICICI Bank, highlighting improved asset quality and robust business growth. (Representative image. Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Motilal Oswal reiterates its rating on ICICI Bank, highlighting improved asset quality and robust business growth. (Representative image. Photo source: Envato)
Brokerages are weighing in on the performance of major players who announced their September quarter earnings on Monday. Jefferies shared a note on JSW Energy, citing strong visibility for future capacity growth despite an Ebitda miss. Motilal Oswal reiterates its rating on ICICI Bank Ltd., highlighting improved asset quality and robust business growth. Meanwhile, Jefferies adjusted its target price on IndiGo due to increased co...
