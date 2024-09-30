ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: HSBC On Varun Beverages, Morgan Stanley On IT And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.
Varun Beverages Ltd. and information stocks will be in focus during the session on Monday, as brokerages have initiated calls for these companies.HSBC initiated coverage on Varun Beverages Ltd. with a 'buy'. Morgan Stanley said that investor positioning is overweight on the information technology sector and is at a premium to last five-year averages.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here ar...
