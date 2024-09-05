ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: HSBC On India Agro-Inputs, JPMorgan Hikes Zomato Target Price And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.
JPMorgan has raised Zomato Ltd.'s target price as it spearheads rapid retail consumer transformation via quick commerce and disrupts the e-commerce space. Haitong remains bullish on industrial gases firm Linde India Ltd. as the company looks to double production capacity.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT