NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: HSBC, Nuvama On Life Insurers, Citi On Vodafone Idea And More
Brokerage Views: HSBC, Nuvama On Life Insurers, Citi On Vodafone Idea And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.

10 Sep 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Brokerages Nuvama and HSBC believe that the share of private life insurers in the market has continued to increase, while industry heavyweight Life Insurance Corp. has underperformed. Bernstein, meanwhile, expects the Indian IT service providers to be on the cusp of recovery driven by Gen AI-led capex.Meanwhile, Citi has given a 'buy' call on Vodafone Idea, citing reduced competitive intensity, even as the company faces balance sheet...
ADVERTISEMENT