Brokerage Views: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Earnings In Focus, JPMorgan On Cement Firms And More

NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Earnings In Focus, JPMorgan On Cement Firms And More
NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.

21 Oct 2024, 09:42 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Brokerages have dissected the earnings of key banks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank that came last week. (Source: Freepik)&nbsp;</p></div>
Brokerages have dissected the earnings of key banks like HDFC Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. that came last week. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Nuvama, Berstein and Citi have retained their bullish outlook on HDFC Bank, while Kotak received 'neutral' rating.Meanwhile, JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Indian cement companies including ACC Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Ambuja Cement Ltd., among others, and sees sector...
