Brokerage Views: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Earnings In Focus, JPMorgan On Cement Firms And More

Brokerages have dissected the earnings of key banks like HDFC Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. that came last week. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Nuvama, Berstein and Citi have retained their bullish outlook on HDFC Bank, while Kotak received 'neutral' rating.Meanwhile, JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Indian cement companies including ACC Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Ambuja Cement Ltd., among others, and sees sector...