Brokerage Views: Goldman Sachs Picks 20 Indian Stocks, HSBC Hikes HDFC Bank Target Price And More

Goldman Sachs listed its top 20 picks from Indian equities, including Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., in a recent note. The brokerage said that earnings in the nation have stabilised after a decade long down cycle, and the profit pool is set to shift towards investment cyclicals, like autos, real estate, chemicals and industri...