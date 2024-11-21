NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Goldman Sachs On Vodafone, Eicher, Morgan Stanley On Indian Hotels Co. And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Goldman Sachs On Vodafone, Eicher, Morgan Stanley On Indian Hotels Co. And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.

21 Nov 2024, 09:54 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bernstein and CLSA on Indian stocks. (Representative image. Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bernstein and CLSA on Indian stocks. (Representative image. Photo source: Envato)
Goldman Sachs maintained a cautious stance on Vodafone Idea Ltd., reiterating a 'sell' rating and lowering its target price to Rs 2.4, due to missed earnings and mounting dues. While, it remains optimistic on Eicher Motors Ltd., given the company’s strong volume momentum and an improved product mix. As part of its Emerging Market Equity Strategy, Goldman Sachs anticipates a range-bound market in the short term, but expects a back-loa...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT