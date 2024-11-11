ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Goldman Sachs Initiates 'Buy' On United Spirits; Asian Paints, Tata Motors In Focus
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.
Brokerages have shared notes on several key stocks this Monday. On Tata Motors Ltd., analysts remain cautious, with both Nuvama and UBS cutting their price targets due to concerns over weaker demand and rising discounts in its Jaguar Land Rover division. Asian Paints Ltd., meanwhile, faces increased competition, with brokerages like Jefferies and CLSA expressing concerns over margin pressure and the competitive landscape, downgr...
