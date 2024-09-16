Brokerage Views: Emkay On Stove Kraft, Adani Green Energy, Nomura On Bharat Forge And More

Emkay initiated coverage on Stove Kraft Ltd. with a 'buy' rating, seeing a 56% potential upside in the stock. The brokerage also continues to remain bullish on Adani Green Energy Ltd., while Nomura remained 'neutral' on Bharat Forge Ltd. Motilal Oswal is positive on JSW Steel Ltd., and maintains a 'buy' rating on the company.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from anal...