Brokerage Views: Emkay On Nestle, Motilal Oswal On Prestige Estates And More

Top brokerages, from Citi Research to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., have taken interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors on Wednesday.

Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on Nestle, while Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'buy' on APL Apollo Tubes.

India's benchmark stock indices snapped their three-day rally to close marginally lower on Tuesday on likely profit booking, after indices hit a fresh record high in the previous session.

Information technology stocks came under pressure as hope of an earlier rate cut by the Fed waned following the release of economic data in the US. Mid- and small-cap banks led outperformance in the broader indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 8.70 points, or 0.04%, lower at 22,453.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 110.64 points, or 0.15%, to close at 73,903.91.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Wednesday morning.