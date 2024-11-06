NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Dr. Reddy's Lab, Titan And Banks In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Dr. Reddy's Lab, Titan And Banks In Focus

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Wednesday.

06 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dr Reddy's Lab, Titan And Banks In Focus (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Dr Reddy's Lab, Titan And Banks In Focus (Photo source: Envato)
Analysts this morning are spotlighting varied stock trends, with Citi maintaining a cautious stance on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Titan Co. amid concerns over growth and competition. In the financial sector, Jefferies observes a favourable shift for Indian banks as liquidity pressures ease, and Emkay remains optimistic about KEC International Ltd.'s growth trajectory, buoyed by management’s confidence in margin expansion....
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT