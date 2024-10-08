ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: CLSA Upgrades M&M To 'Outperform', Emkay And Motilal Oswal On Tata Motors, And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.
Automakers' September quarter business updates are being scrutinised by brokerages. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. stock has been upgraded to an 'outperform' rating by CLSA. While, Emkay and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. have shared their views on Tata Motors Ltd. after the release of Jaguar Land Rover numbers for the second quarter.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls...
