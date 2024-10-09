ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: CLSA On HDFC Bank And Bharti Airtel, Nuvama On Phoenix Mills And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Wednesday.
CLSA has maintained a 'hold' rating on HDFC Bank Ltd. stock and said more frequent sell-downs are unlikely to repair the balance sheet faster and change the neutral view on the stock. The brokerage also maintained 'outperform' on Bharti Airtel Ltd.While, Nuvama maintained a 'buy' on Phoenix Mills Ltd. as it sees retail consumption growth remaining on track in second quarter.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks...
