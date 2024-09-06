ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Citi's India Equity Strategy, Morgan Stanley's IT Picks And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.
Brokerages from Citi Research to Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have released several notes that capture the outlook for various sectors, from foreign investment scenario and preferred picks in consumption to oil and gas and information technology. Goldman Sachs is bearish on Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Indus Towers Ltd.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you...
