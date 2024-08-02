NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Citi On Zomato, Emkay On Dabur And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Citi On Zomato, Emkay On Dabur And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Friday.

02 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@chrisliverani?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Chris Liverani</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/traders?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Source: Chris Liverani on Unsplash
Brokerages have Zomato Ltd., Dabur India Ltd. and others on their radar following the release of the earnings for the first quarter of the current financial year. Zomato's net profit surged 45% in the April–June period, while Dabur's first-quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates as easing inflation allowed consumers to spend more on its personal-care products.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stoc...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT