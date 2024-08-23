Brokerage Views: Jefferies On Insurance, UBS On TVS Motor, Citi On Zomato And More

Jefferies initiates coverage on GoDigit General Insurance Ltd. and Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. in the insurance sector and offers its outlook on the Indian auto sector. Nomura comments on various cement channels throughout the country.Citi continued to remain positive on Zomato Ltd. after it said it would acquire Paytm's ticketing business, but remains bearish on Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. Nuvama is optimistic about the pharmaceu...