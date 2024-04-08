Brokerage Views: Citi, Nomura On Wipro, Morgan Stanley On GAIL And More

Top brokerages from Citi to Nomura have taken various stock calls, including on shares of Wipro Ltd. after the IT major announced the appointment of Srinivas Pallia as its new chief executive officer and managing director following the resignation of Thierry Delaporte.

India's benchmark stock indices erased earlier losses to close little changed on Friday, led by gains in rate-sensitive realty and banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India kept the rate unchanged at policy. This helped the indices clock their third weekly gain.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 10.85 points, or 0.048%, higher at 22,525.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 20.59 points, or 0.028%, to end at 74,248.22.

NDTV Profit is tracking what brokerages are putting out on specific stocks. Here are all the top calls you need to know about on Monday.