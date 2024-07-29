ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Citi On UltraTech, Cipla; Jefferies On Shriram Finance, IndusInd And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Monday.
Brokerages have companies like Shriram Finance Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. on the radar following the release of their earnings for the first quarter of the current financial year.Sriram Finance reported a 19% rise year-on-year in net profit in the June quarter. IndusInd Bank profit rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 2,171 crore in the quarter ended June but missed analysts' estimates.The brokerages also shared their view on UltraTech follow...
