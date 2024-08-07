Brokerage Views: Citi On TVS Motor, Nuvama On JTL Industries And More

Brokerages, including Citi Research, have TVS Motor Co. on their radar after it reported an uptick in its net profit in the June quarter of the current financial year in line with analysts' estimates. Nuvama Institutional Equities also initiated coverage on JTL Industries Ltd after it had reported its highest-ever quarterly sales export volume last month.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. He...