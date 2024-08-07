NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Citi On TVS Motor, Nuvama On JTL Industries And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Citi On TVS Motor, Nuvama On JTL Industries And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Wednesday.

07 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock exchange market concept, stock broker looking at graph working and analyzing with display. (Source: Envato)</p></div>
Stock exchange market concept, stock broker looking at graph working and analyzing with display. (Source: Envato)
Brokerages, including Citi Research, have TVS Motor Co. on their radar after it reported an uptick in its net profit in the June quarter of the current financial year in line with analysts' estimates. Nuvama Institutional Equities also initiated coverage on JTL Industries Ltd after it had reported its highest-ever quarterly sales export volume last month.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. He...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT