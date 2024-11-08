Brokerage Views: Citi On M&M, Jefferies On Trent, TBO Tek And More

Brokerages are talking about Trent Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and TBO Tek Ltd., this Friday morning driven by second quarter earnings. Trent’s ongoing momentum in revenue and profitability amid a challenging consumer environment has led Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. and Nuvama to maintain 'buy' ratings, but they are worried about the softening in growth, due to slowdown in store expansion. Mahindra and Mahind...