Brokerage Views: Citi On Jindal Steel & Power, Morgan Stanley On Amara Rajaj And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.
Brokerages have shared outlook on Amara Raja, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., and JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. on Thursday. Morgan Stanley retained its 'underweight' rating on Amara Raja, noting slower growth in the new energy segment and telecom demand. Meanwhile, Citi maintained a 'sell' rating on Jindal Steel & Power, citing a decline in second quarter Ebitda and limited volume growth visibility. On the other hand, Emkay maintained i...
