NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Citi On Indian Equity, Nomura On Voltas, HSBC On Shriram Finance And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Citi On Indian Equity, Nomura On Voltas, HSBC On Shriram Finance And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.

19 Aug 2024, 09:42 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational purposes (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Representational purposes (Source: Unsplash)
Citi finds upsides limited at current levels for India equity after the June quarter result announcements come to an end. Bernstein maintains 'outperform' on Paytm, and Nomura shares outlook on the impact mineral taxes on the cement industry.Nomura and Kotak Securities maintain contrasting views on Voltas Ltd. Nuvama maintains its 'buy' rating on Sunteck Realty Ltd., while ICICI Securities maintains 'sell' on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits
Sale
Hurry Up! Limited Time Offer Only

Choose a plan

As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT