Brokerage Views: Citi On Indian Equity, Nomura On Voltas, HSBC On Shriram Finance And More

Citi finds upsides limited at current levels for India equity after the June quarter result announcements come to an end. Bernstein maintains 'outperform' on Paytm, and Nomura shares outlook on the impact mineral taxes on the cement industry.Nomura and Kotak Securities maintain contrasting views on Voltas Ltd. Nuvama maintains its 'buy' rating on Sunteck Realty Ltd., while ICICI Securities maintains 'sell' on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder...